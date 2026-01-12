Egypt Allocates EGP 3.1M To Support Irregular Workers: Labour Minister

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Labour Mohamed Gibran said on Monday that the ministry approved the disbursement of EGP 3.135m to provide social, healthcare, and accident compensation support to 443 irregular workers across 23 governorates.

In a statement, Gibran said EGP 1.759m was allocated for social and healthcare assistance, including grants for marriage, childbirth, and bereavement, as well as support for major and minor surgeries, benefiting 264 workers.

An additional EGP 1.22m was earmarked for accident compensation to support the families of six workers who died and one worker who was injured in a factory fire in Gharbia governorate. Under the scheme, EGP 200,000 was paid to each deceased worker's family, while EGP 20,000 was disbursed to the injured worker, according to the statement.

The support package also included EGP 156,140 to cover healthcare expenses such as medical examinations, treatment, laboratory tests, and diagnostic scans, benefiting 172 workers across five governorates.

Gibran said the ministry will continue to expand social protection programmes for irregular workers nationwide, in line with government efforts to support vulnerable groups and enhance social stability, in accordance with directives from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.