Payop Appoints Nataliia Lukianova As Chief Operating Officer

12.01.2026. Payop, a global payment service provider powering alternative payments for online businesses, today announced the appointment of Natalia Lukianova as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Lukianova will oversee risk and compliance, operational efficiency, data-driven decision-making, financial oversight, and partner management.

“I'm excited to focus on the things merchants feel immediately – quicker onboarding, clearer communication, and fewer payment hiccups,” said Nataliia Lukianova, COO of Payop.“My priority is simple: make every step from integration to reconciliation effortless and transparent.”

About Nataliia Lukianova

Nataliia Lukianova joined Payop in September 2022 as an Operations Manager. She has 6 years of experience in payments and fintech operations, covering risk and compliance, operational efficiency, data-driven decision-making, financial oversight, and partner management.

Lukianova graduated from the Kyiv National Economic University named after Vadym Hetman with a Bachelor's degree in Management and Administration.

Later, she completed advanced training at the Academy of Financial Monitoring under the program on the prevention and counteraction of legalisation (laundering) of criminal proceeds, terrorist financing and financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

She also holds the ACAMS as a certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist.

About Payop

Payop is a global payment service provider helping online businesses accept and optimise alternative payments across markets. With 200+ local methods, 100+ currencies, and coverage in 170+ countries, Payop focuses on conversion, reliability, and transparent operations.

PSP offers a wide selection of payment methods: Pay by Bank, regional bank transfers, cash vouchers, e-wallets and crypto payments. All integrated through a single API with real-time transaction tracking and advanced anti-fraud tools.

PR Manager

Anna Sternichuk

Payop

[email protected]



