Military Production Ministry Seeks New Investment, Partnerships

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Mohamed Salah El-Din Mostafa, Egypt's Minister of State for Military Production, reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to attracting further investment and forging new cooperative partnerships with state entities, as part of a broader strategy centred on localising advanced manufacturing technologies.

He stressed that the ministry continues to prioritise the modernisation of production lines across its affiliated companies in line with the latest industrial technologies, with the aim of enhancing product quality, boosting productivity, and generating added value for the national economy.

The remarks came during an unannounced inspection tour by the minister of the Heliopolis Chemical Industries Company (Factory 81 – Military Production), one of the leading producers of specialised paints and chemical products in Egypt and the Middle East, where he reviewed the progress of production operations.

During the visit, Mostafa toured the company's production lines and received briefings from Mohamed Abdel Moneim El-Bassiouny, Chairperson of the Board, along with work teams, on the latest developments of ongoing projects, adherence to implementation schedules, and production and performance indicators over the previous period. He also listened to employees' feedback and demands, urging staff to continue exerting maximum effort to support the company's objectives.

The minister directed that all obstacles facing the workforce during the production process be removed and stressed the importance of providing a suitable working environment that supports higher productivity and reinforces the company's role in strengthening national industry. He underscored the ministry's firm belief that investment in human capital remains the cornerstone of the production process.

Mostafa also reviewed employees' compliance with occupational health and safety measures, including the use of personal protective equipment, reaffirming the ministry's commitment to fully implementing safety requirements to ensure a secure working environment that safeguards both human and material assets at affiliated companies and units.







During the tour, the minister reiterated the importance of implementing the political leadership's directives to localise advanced manufacturing technologies across various sectors, increase local content, and maximise the added value generated for the national economy.

In this context, Mostafa issued a number of directives emphasising the need to make optimal use of the company's available resources and assets, attract further investment, apply quality standards at all stages of the manufacturing process, strengthen governance practices, rationalise expenditure, enhance internal control mechanisms, adhere to maintenance programmes and schedules to preserve the technical efficiency of production lines and extend their service life, comply with project timelines, and ensure the continued implementation of industrial and cyber security procedures.

Heliopolis Chemical Industries Company plays a key role in meeting the requirements of the Armed Forces and the police, producing a range of military products, including heavy ammunition of various calibres, detonating fuses, mortar bombs, depth charges, and blasting moulds. The company also manufactures rubber and plastic components used in complementary ammunition industries, cartridge bases, protective masks, tank wheels, and track pads.

Surplus production capacity is utilised to manufacture a wide range of civilian products, notably specialised paints used to protect and maintain ships and marine tankers above and below the waterline against corrosion and fouling, as well as coatings resistant to harsh weather conditions such as rain, humidity, and salinity for coastal buildings. These products serve both military and civilian needs and are used in major state-led national projects, including housing developments, new urban communities, and nationwide road and bridge construction.

In addition, the company produces nitroglycerine, formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde, hexamine, resin-one of the key raw materials used in paint manufacturing-and dry fuel tablets. Its rubber and plastics output supports a number of civilian industries, including the production of stadium seating manufactured in line with international standards set by the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). The company's engineering sector also designs metal components and moulds for civilian products, as well as metal parts for chemical filters and selected spare parts.