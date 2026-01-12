US Firm CFS Ties Up With Siemens, Nvidia To Accelerate Commercial Fusion

The world's largest and leading private fusion company Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) has signed a deal with Nvidia and Siemens to develop a digital twin of its Sparc fusion machine that will apply artificial intelligence (AI) and data and project management tools to accelerate commercial fusion.

The digital twin will leverage troves of data from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industrial software, including its Designcenter NX for advanced product engineering and Teamcenter product lifecycle management (PLM) tools, which CFS uses to create, catalog, and process machine designs and assemblies. These designs and assemblies can then be used in CFS' modeling and simulation workflows, including the layering of AI-enabled tools.

Recommended For You UAE: Dh5-million fund announced for social media creators focused on family content

Fusion power is a proposed form of power generation that would generate electricity by using heat from nuclear fusion reactions.

In September 2025, CFS tied up with Massachusetts Institute of Technology's (MIT) Plasma Science and Fusion Center to build Sparc, the world's first fusion device that produces plasmas that generate more energy than they consume, becoming the first net-energy fusion machine. Sparc is carbon-free and limitless fusion power.

In a press statement, the US-based CFS said it would use Nvidia Omniverse libraries and OpenUSD to integrate data with classical and AI-powered physics models to create the digital twin of Sparc. This virtual replica of Sparc will provide CFS with a user-friendly way to run simulations, test hypotheses, and quickly compare the experimental results from the machine to the simulations. This ability to rapidly analyse data and iterate will speed CFS' efforts to make fusion energy a commercial reality.

“CFS will be able to compress years of manual experimentation into weeks of virtual optimization using the digital infrastructure developed by NVIDIA and Siemens,” said Bob Mumgaard, co-founder and CEO of CFS.

“Through this collaboration, we're demonstrating how AI and integrated digital engineering can accelerate progress from design to grid power. This will allow us to transform how we build and operate fusion machines in the race to commercial fusion,” he said.

“Delivering commercial fusion demands that we simulate and solve incredibly complex physics problems,” said Rev Lebaredian, vice president, Omniverse and Simulation Technology, Nvidia.

“By using Siemens NX software and Nvidia Omniverse libraries to create a high-fidelity digital twin of Sparc, CFS will be able to accelerate its engineering and shorten the timeline to clean power,” added Lebaredian.

CFS is also using Siemens' digital tools to improve the efficiency of its manufacturing processes and operations at the company's magnet factory in Devens, Massachusetts.

“By connecting Siemens Xcelerator with Nvidia AI visualisation libraries, we're demonstrating that end-to-end digital workflows aren't just efficient, they're transformative,” said Del Costy, president and managing director, Americas, Siemens Digital Industries Software.

“Fusion is complex, but data doesn't lie. When you aggregate real manufacturing intelligence, apply AI, and run thousands of scenarios, you remove guesswork and accelerate innovation. This is the future of industrial engineering,” said Costy.