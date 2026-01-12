ECS Reviews Preparations For Seventh Egyptian-German Joint Economic Committee

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS), Abdel Aziz El-Sherif, held a meeting with Miguel Seco, Commercial Counselor at the Embassy of Germany in Cairo, and Maren Diale, President of the Arab-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, to review the status of Egyptian-German economic relations and discuss preparations for the seventh session of the Egyptian-German Joint Economic Committee.

During the meeting, El-Sherif highlighted the depth and strength of relations between Egypt and Germany, stressing the strategic importance of cooperation with Germany as a leading global economic power and a trusted technological partner for Egypt. He underscored Germany's role as a key trade and investment partner and reaffirmed Egypt's aspiration to expand bilateral trade volumes and attract additional German investments into the Egyptian market.

El-Sherif noted that bilateral trade between Egypt and Germany reached approximately €5.5bn in 2024, while cumulative German investments in Egypt amounted to around €3bn by the end of February 2025. He added that about 1,738 German companies are currently operating in the Egyptian market.

The discussions focused primarily on ongoing arrangements for convening the seventh session of the Joint Economic Committee, including coordination on the technical and economic topics proposed for the committee's agenda. El-Sherif stressed that the committee is one of the most important institutional mechanisms for enhancing comprehensive economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Preparations for the Egyptian-German Business Forum, scheduled to be held alongside the committee meetings, were also reviewed. Participants discussed mechanisms to ensure the participation of leading Egyptian and German companies, positioning the forum as a key platform for expanding trade ties and investment partnerships between the business communities of both countries.

For his part, the German Commercial Counselor expressed Germany's strong interest in ensuring the success of the upcoming committee session, noting that it reflects the solid bilateral relationship and the growing level of economic cooperation between Egypt and Germany.