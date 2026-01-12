403
Germany Urges U.S. to Respect Greenland’s Sovereignty
(MENAFN) Germany on Sunday called on the United States to honor Greenland’s territorial sovereignty in light of repeated American threats to seize the island by force.
“It is solely up to Denmark and Greenland to decide on the future of Greenland,” a public broadcaster quoted Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil as saying before departing Berlin for Washington, noting the island’s semi-autonomous status under Denmark.
Klingbeil, who also serves as Germany’s finance minister, emphasized that principles of international law such as respect for territorial sovereignty and integrity apply universally – “including the United States. We are increasing security in the Arctic together as NATO allies, not in opposition to each other.”
The U.S. has invited finance ministers from several nations to Washington to discuss access to vital raw materials. Klingbeil confirmed that American ambitions in Greenland would also be addressed during informal talks on the sidelines.
Dating back to his first presidential term (2017–2021), U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to take Greenland by any means necessary, including military action. He has cited the island’s strategic significance and the growing presence of Russian and Chinese vessels in the region.
Trump’s remarks have raised alarm among European allies, who worry that his refusal to rule out military or economic coercion to secure Greenland could jeopardize the NATO alliance.
