Egypt's Local Development Ministry, CAOA Agree On New Village Administrative Structures

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Local Development and the Central Agency for Organisation and Administration (CAOA) have agreed to establish an organisational structure for rural local units for the first time, Minister Manal Awad said on Monday.

The agreement aims to create an organised entity at the village level to help maintain the achievements of the“Haya Karima” (Decent Life) presidential initiative, Awad said during a meeting with CAOA Chairperson Hatem Nabil. She added that the ministry would provide technical support to governorates based on scientific and applied foundations while adhering to maximum quality standards.

The meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, focused on existing cooperation to update organisational structures for the Ministry of Local Development's general office, as well as the offices of governorates, centres, cities, and neighbourhoods.

Awad, who is also serving as the acting Minister of Environment, stated that the coordination with the CAOA is intended to fulfill presidential directives to enhance efficiency, develop capabilities, and improve the work system across the ministry and governorates. She noted the focus remains on clarifying roles, integrating specialisations, and improving service delivery for citizens at the local level.

Hatem Nabil, Chairperson of the CAOA, said the agency is committed to providing necessary support to the ministry and governorates to ensure tasks are performed optimally. He noted that the agency aims to leverage existing administrative staff by employing them in a manner that meets local work requirements and aligns with relevant laws, regulations, and job description cards.

The two parties agreed to continue coordination to finalise proposals regarding the administrative and functional structures of governorates, centres, cities, and neighbourhoods. A follow-up meeting is scheduled for later this month to review proposed organisational structures for the Ministry of Environment, the Environmental Affairs Agency, and the Waste Management Regulatory Authority.

The meeting was attended by several officials from the Ministry of Local Development, including Hisham El-Helbawy, Assistant Minister for National Projects; Ahmed El-Saifi, Permanent Secretary and Assistant Minister for Institutional Development; and Naglaa El-Adly, Supervisor of International Cooperation. Also in attendance were Walaa Gad El-Karim, Director of the Haya Karima Central Unit; Sayed El-Badri, Director of Service Improvement; and Mohamed Kamal, Director of Institutional Development.

Representing the CAOA were Heba Gad, Assistant Chairperson for Institutional Development; Eman Abdel Moneim, Head of the Central Administration for Institutional Efficiency; and Mohamed El-Husseini, Assistant to the Chairperson.