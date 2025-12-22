Partnership Between RTI And Vector Enables Efficient Development And Testing Of DDS-Based Applications

RTI Connext is one of the world's leading Data Distribution Service (DDSTM) platforms. Based on the DDS standard, Connext provides a comprehensive data-centric software framework that includes functions for complex and safety-related applications. The integration in enables the creation of a complete simulation and testing environment. DDS-based systems can be created with minimal effort, and complex DDS communication can be thoroughly simulated and validated early in the development cycle. This increases efficiency, reduces complexity in heterogeneous environments, and ensures smooth workflows.

This solution is designed for developers in various industrial sectors, including automotive, MedTech, and Industry 4.0. In the automotive sector, DDS facilitates reliable and scalable data communication within complex vehicle architectures. In medical technology and surgical robotics, DDS ensures secure, stable, realtime data transmission between networked devices. In Industry 4.0, DDS forms the basis for data distribution in intelligent factories and automation systems.

From January 6 to 9, RTI will present the joint testing solution in booth 4662 (West Hall) at CES in Las Vegas as part of its DDS-based SDV toolchain. OEMs and Tier 1 use this solution for developing vehicle software in zonal, HPC, and cloud environments.

More information at: and

You can find this and other press releases on the Vector website at as well as on the RTI website .