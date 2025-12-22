GBP/USD Forex Signal 22/12: Neutral Outlook (Chart)
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3600. Add a stop-loss at 1.3250. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3250. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600.
The pair will remain on edge in the coming weeks as many traders remain in holiday mode. Looking ahead, the next key catalyst to watch will be the UK GDP report on Monday. The US GDP report will come out on Tuesday, while the Conference Board will publish that latest US consumer confidence report.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate peaked at 1.3460 on December 16 this year and then pulled back after the major macro events last week.It has remained above the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Supertrend indicator. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has continued rising and is nearing the overbought level.Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range this week. A move above the key resistance 1.3460 will point to more gains, potentially to the psychological level at 1.3600. On the other hand, a drop below the key support level at 1.3300 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
