PM Modi Slams TMC's 'Jungle Raj' In Bengal, Attacks Congress In Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Trinamool Congress government of "maha jungle raj" during his virtual address to a rally in Nadia district of West Bengal and attacked Congress during his address after inaugurating the new terminal at Guwahati airport, while also listing the work done by the "double-engine government" in Assam.

PM Modi made a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress during his virtual rally. His helicopter could not land for the scheduled rally due to low visibility owing to fog. He said West Bengal must "be freed from jungle raj" and referred to the NDA victory in the recently-concluded Bihar polls. "Today, the country wants rapid development. Bihar once again gave the NDA government a massive mandate for development...Bihar has also paved the way for the BJP's victory in Bengal. Bihar has rejected the rule of the 'jungle raj' with one resounding voice. Even after 20 years, they have given the BJP-NDA more seats than before. Now we have to get rid of the 'jungle raj' in West Bengal," he said.

"The TMC wants to oppose the BJP. Let them oppose us fiercely, repeatedly, with all their might. I cannot understand why the development of West Bengal is being obstructed. You may oppose Modi, but do not make the people of Bengal unhappy. Do not deprive them of their rights. Do not commit the sin of shattering their dreams. I am humbly requesting the people of West Bengal, with folded hands, to give the BJP a chance," he added.

The Prime Minister reiterated the BJP's pitch for a "double-engine government" in the state. "We want a BJP double-engine government in Bengal that can restore the lost glory of Bengal. Even today, development projects worth crores of rupees in West Bengal remain stalled," he said.

PM Modi said that the BJP had no objection to political opposition but accused the Trinamool Congress-led state of obstructing development. "Let Mamata Banerjee oppose Modi if she wants to, let her oppose the BJP if she wants to, there is no problem with that. But why is she obstructing the development of Bengal," he said.

He accused the Trinamool Congress of shielding infiltrators in West Bengal, alleging that the party raises slogans against him instead of opposing illegal infiltration. He said the TMC's resistance to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise was aimed at protecting infiltrators whose objective, according to him, was to acquire control over the state.

"In Bengal, the Trinamool Congress is raising slogans of 'Go Back Modi' instead of saying 'Go Back Ghuspaithiye (infiltrators)'. Those infiltrators, whose objective is to take over Bengal, are dear to the TMC. That is why the Trinamool Congress is opposing the SIR -- to protect infiltrators," he said.

Highlighting the Centre's focus on inclusive development, PM Modi said, "Our government's efforts are aimed at developing even that corner of West Bengal which has been deprived for a long time." PM Modi also virtually inaugurated multiple development projects worth 3,200 crore. West Bengal will go to the polls next year.

In his remarks after inaugurating the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, PM Modi alleged that development of Assam and the Northeast was not on the agenda for Congress governments.

He also alleged that Congress was becoming a party to the conspiracy that could have made the state a part of erstwhile East Pakistan and that freedom fighter Gopinath Bordoloi, who later became the first Chief Minister of Assam, had opposed the conspiracy. He alleged that Congress had neglected this entire region for decades. "The mistakes that Congress kept making for decades, Modi is correcting them one by one," he said.

PM Modi alleged that Congress committed "a sin of trying to destroy the identity of Assam". "Before Independence, when the Muslim League and the British were preparing the ground for the partition of India, there was also a plan to make Assam a part undivided Bengal or East Pakistan. Congress was moving towards becoming part of this plan," he alleged.

"It was then that Bordoloi ji stood up against his own party and opposed the conspiracy to end the identity of Assam and saved Assam from being separated from the country," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi said that just as the Brahmaputra river flows continuously in Assam, the stream of development is flowing uninterruptedly in the state under the BJP's double-engine government. He said modern, world-class airport facilities open up new possibilities and opportunities for any state and they become pillars of a state's growing self-confidence and the trust of its people.

"Today is a day of celebration of development. And it is a celebration of the development of the entire North East, not just Assam...The whole country will see that Assam is celebrating the festival of development," he said.

"My attachment to the soil of Assam, the love and affection of the people here, and especially the love of the mothers and sisters of Assam and the Northeast, continuously inspire me, strengthening our resolve for the development of the Northeast. Today, a new chapter is being added to Assam's development," he added.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the state. Assam is expected to go to the polls in the first half of next year. (ANI)

