CN Statement On UP-NS STB Filing

Protecting competition is not optional, it is essential to keep costs down and the economy sound. The fact is that this merger would reduce rail transportation options for customers while creating a single entity that controls more than 40% of the US freight rail market. Without real railroad competition, prices go up and consumers lose.

CN will be actively participating in the STB process and encourages all stakeholders to participate to ensure all voices are heard and that competition is enhanced.

