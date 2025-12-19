Avant Advisory Group Congratulates Jim Davidson, CEPA, CPA, CM&AP, CM&AA, On Becoming A Certified Exit Planning Advisor

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- We proudly announce that Jim Davidson, president and founder of Avant Advisory Group, has earned the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) designation, awarded by the Exit Planning Institute (EPI). This achievement places Jim Davidson among a global community of advisors dedicated to helping business owners build value and plan successful business transitions.

The CEPA program is recognized as the most comprehensive exit planning certification in the marketplace. It equips advisors with advanced knowledge, processes, and resources to engage business owners in strategic planning and value creation.

Jim Davidson, CM&AA, CM&AP, CEPA, CIRA, CTP, CPA, CFF, CFE, CGMA, FCPA, CD, CBA, president and founder of Avant Advisory commented: "It's a privilege and honor to have completed EPI's extremely practical, thorough and professional exit planning educational and certification program. The training aligns perfectly with Avant's relentless pursuit to secure maximum value for our clients, particularly in facilitating the merger & acquisition process for owner/sellers."

Rhett Kniep, M&AMI, CBI, CM&AP, CEPA, Managing Director & Partner – M&A & Exit Planning commented: "Exit planning is the expertly guided preparation crucial to a seamless transfer of one's business in the M&A process, and Jim has appropriately added yet another tool in his arsenal to serve our clients. From financial analyses to enterprise valuations to business acquisitions and beyond, as a Certified Exit Planning Advisor, Jim has arrived as the consummate advisor of all things business."

About Avant Advisory Group

Avant Advisory Group is a 25+ year, premier, operationally focused financial advisory and management consulting firm. We focus on middle-market companies by combining Big 4 firm and senior management industry experience with our credentialed financial and operating expertise to identify and implement value opportunities that increase cash flow, profitability, and EBITDA. Clients find our financial guidance and operational expertise particularly valuable during periods of transition.

We concentrate on adding value through deep operational turnarounds, financial restructuring, complex ERP implementation and technology solutions, profitability improvement, interim management, forensic, investigative, dispute resolution services, owner exit and strategic planning & seller M&A transaction advisory. Learn more at .



Avant Advisory Group, an operationally focused financial advisory and management consulting firm, is Biblically based and serves God and our clients with the highest honor and integrity.



Los Angeles | Newport Beach | Sacramento | Miami | New York

Avant Advisory Group

4000 Macarthur

East Tower, Suite 600

Newport Beach, CA 92660

United States