Thousands Displaced as Floods Batter Malaysia
(MENAFN) Intensifying floodwaters across Malaysia triggered the displacement of thousands of additional residents Thursday, according to local media accounts.
Pahang state witnessed a dramatic surge in evacuations, with 8,226 individuals relocated to temporary shelters—a sharp increase from the previous day's 3,796 figure, a state-run news agency reported.
Johor documented 347 flood victims, while Terengganu saw evacuee numbers climb to 913. Meanwhile, Kelantan transferred 16 people to safety.
Catastrophic flooding, landslides, severe storms, and cyclones have unleashed widespread destruction throughout South Asia and Southeast Asia in recent weeks.
Indonesia has suffered the heaviest toll, with at least 1,059 confirmed deaths and 192 individuals still missing. Sri Lanka has documented 640 fatalities, with 211 people remaining unaccounted for. In Malaysia, authorities have confirmed three deaths.
