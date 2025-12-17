QIIB Lists 1St Islamic Sukuk In QSE History

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) listed its sukuk on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Wednesday, marking a landmark milestone as the first Islamic sukuk to be traded in the QSE's history.

The sukuk issuance worth QR500mn offers an annual return of 4.40% with a three-year maturity. The listing represents a significant addition to Qatar's Islamic finance market, contributing to greater market depth and the diversification of Shariah-compliant investment products.

The listing was highlighted by a bell-ringing ceremony held in the presence of QIIB chairman Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah al-Thani, QSE CEO Abdullah Mohammed al-Ansari, and QIIB CEO Dr Abdulbasit Ahmed al-Shaibei.

The listing of the QIIB sukuk represents an important milestone for Qatar's debt capital market, as it expands the bank's financing options and enables access to a broader investor base. It also enhances financial flexibility, supports diversification of funding sources, and strengthens the bank's financial stability and competitiveness in both the local and regional banking markets.

Sheikh Dr Khalid said,“This listing comes at a time when the Qatari economy continues to demonstrate strong performance and an advanced standing that attracts investors from around the world, reflecting the high level of confidence in the national economy and its financial institutions.

“The listing of the bank's sukuk on Qatar Stock Exchange provides local and regional investors with access to high-quality financial instruments, enhances liquidity, and contributes to the depth of Qatar's financial market. This step is aligned with QIIB's strategy to diversify its activities and further strengthen its financial position both locally and internationally.”

He also affirmed that QIIB has achieved accelerated growth and significant performance improvements in recent years, supported by technological advancement, digital transformation, and its strong credit profile. He noted that the bank has maintained an 'A2' credit rating from Moody's and an 'A' rating from Fitch Ratings, both with stable outlooks, reflecting the strength of its financial position and the effectiveness of its management.

Al-Ansari welcomed the move, stating that the listing will enable issuers to introduce innovative, Shariah-compliant financing products that enhance investor confidence and reinforce Qatar's position as a regional hub for Shariah-compliant investment. He noted that such products also respond to investor demand for Islamic investment solutions backed by real underlying assets.

He said,“This listing is directly aligned with the Third Financial Sector Strategy, particularly in expanding the range of investment products available in the market and deepening the capital market by increasing its maturity and capacity to accommodate diversified investment instruments that meet the varying needs of investors.”

Al-Shaibei said,“The listing of the QIIB sukuk represents a historic and strategic step that reflects our long-term vision to deepen our presence in capital markets and expand financing options through diversified financial instruments that meet the expectations of a broad investor base. Over recent years, we have witnessed strong demand for QIIB sukuk in international markets, particularly on the London Stock Exchange.

“Today, the bank has chosen to list its sukuk on the Qatar Stock Exchange based on several key considerations, including strengthening the depth of Qatar's financial market through the introduction of high-quality investment instruments, enabling Qatari investors and local institutions to access instruments previously listed abroad, diversifying funding sources, expanding the investor base, and aligning with the Qatar Central Bank's direction to develop capital markets in support of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

