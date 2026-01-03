403
Global housing crisis climb rapidly amid expanding in real estate investment
(MENAFN) Across major cities worldwide, housing prices are climbing rapidly, and investment in real estate is expanding, yet access to affordable homes is increasingly limited for millions, according to experts and international data.
Rising rents, escalating property values, and the growing trend of treating housing as a financial asset are forcing households to allocate ever-larger portions of their income to shelter, heightening risks of eviction and homelessness.
“For investors, housing systems are working exactly as intended,” said Julieta Perucca, deputy director at The Shift, an NGO focused on housing rights. She explained that homes are increasingly treated as assets to buy, sell, leave vacant, or rent short-term to maximize profit, rather than as essential living spaces.
“Housing becomes unaffordable and out of reach, and slowly everyone starts getting pushed out of the housing market,” Perucca added, emphasizing that the scale of global real estate—valued at roughly $304 trillion—gives governments strong economic and political incentives to avoid accountability.
“If governments were held accountable, they would need to restructure housing systems entirely,”she said, highlighting the systemic challenges behind the growing global housing crisis.
