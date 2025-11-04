Golin Named Best Global Agency For Second Straight Year
“Golin has been on an astonishing winning streak, delivering consistent excellence in its creative work in the US, the UK, and throughout Asia and standing out among the world's leading agencies on every criterion, from growth to innovation-particularly in AI-to workplace culture," said PRovoke Media founder and CEO Paul Holmes.
In all, 10 agencies won Agency of the Year recognition, selected from among close to 50 winners in PRovoke's regional events. The other honorees on the night were:
Bully Pulpit International, the US-based corporate and public affairs agency that has expanded into Europe
Fight or Flight, a UK firm with fledgling US operations
German agency fischerAppelt
M Booth, which won our North American Agency of the Year award earlier in the year
MSL, the flagship PR agency of Publicis Groupe
Ogilvy PR, the WPP-owned global agency
Prosek, the New York-based financial PR specialist
SEC Newgate, the Italian agency that has been expanding its global network
Australian firm Sling & Stone.
In addition, two-year-old UK firm Earnies was named the Global Best New Agency.
The winning Agencies of the Year were selected from among 300 firms -spanning North America, Latin America, the UK, Europe, Africa. The Middle East, Asia, South Asia, and Australia and New Zealand-profiled by PRovoke Media's editorial team over the past 12 months and evaluated for the business performance, creative output, thought leadership, innovation, and workplace culture.
