Greek-born Crepa Crepa to offer free coffee with all breakfast pancakes
(MENAFN- The Restaurant Co) Crepa Crepa, the renowned Greek-born creperie brand known for its crisp, handcrafted crepes and indulgent sweet and savoury creations, is getting into the giving festive spirit by offering all guests a free coffee of their liking with every breakfast pancake purchased before 12pm.
Located at My City Centre Masdar in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, Crepa Crepa offers the authentic European-style street food-style experience – inviting guests to enjoy live-prepared crepes, pancakes, and waffles made fresh with premium ingredients and global inspiration. Whether craving sweet or savoury, guests can expect crisp, paper-thin crepes filled with wide-ranging tempting flavours that see visitors through breakfast, lunch and dinner.
To start the day, breakfast crepe and pancake highlights include turkey ham and eggs, or the Greek Island pancake with pizza sauce, feta, and olives, plus more, which all pair perfectly with’Crepa’s unique range of Greek coffees incluing Fredo Espresso and Fredo Ca–pucino – iced espresso topped with a creamy –ilk foam – which are served for free to each guest who purchases a breakfast pancake before 12pm.
Crepa Crepa also prides itself on offering a ‘create your own’ option, allowing guests to fully customize their sweet or savoury treat. Designed to be thin, crispy, and light, Crepa’s crepes are indulgent yet easy to enjoy without being too heavy.
For guests who enjoy the sweeter things in life, must-try sweet crepe and pancake options include white chocolate Oreo, crispy toffee caramel with praline, apple pie, praline with banana, strawberry cheesecake, and classic maple syrup, plus more.
Founded on the Greek island of Kos in 1997, Crepa Crepa began as an 8-square-‘eter shop c’lled ‘La Creperie’. Its signature crepes, based on a secret recipe, quickly drew crowds and sparked a regional food trend. With its unique flavour combinations, deep-rooted passion and warm Mediterranean hospitality, Crepa Crepa is available for dine in and also available for delivery via Deliveroo and Talabat. The free coffee promotion is available only for dine-in.
Crepa Crepa is located on the Ground Floor of My City Centre Masdar, Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and is open daily.
