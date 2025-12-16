403
UN Chief Urges Greater Support for Global Refugee Crisis
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautioned on Monday that the worldwide refugee crisis has intensified since the last Global Refugee Forum. He attributed this deterioration to escalating conflicts, rising displacement, stricter border regulations, and substantial reductions in humanitarian aid.
The second Global Refugee Forum Progress Review, hosted by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in partnership with the Swiss government, has officially commenced in Geneva.
In a video address to the gathering, Guterres emphasized the critical need for enhanced assistance to countries that are hosting refugees. He pointed out that low- and middle-income nations provide shelter to nearly three-quarters of the globe’s displaced population.
Stressing the importance of integrating refugees into local economies and promoting their self-sufficiency, he remarked: “We must boost refugee inclusion and self-reliance a dignified way to unlock human potential. Lift up local economies and lower dependency on aid.”
Guterres also underscored the value of expanding so-called third-country solutions, such as family reunification and resettlement, recognizing that for certain refugees “there simply are no local solutions.”
He highlighted recent achievements, including the return of one million Syrians to their homeland over the past year, and commended the efforts of international partners engaged in refugee protection.
