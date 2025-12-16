403
Russian Citizens Among Victims of Sydney Beach Attack
(MENAFN) Russian citizens were confirmed to be among those affected by the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
The assault, carried out by two individuals, resulted in at least 15 fatalities and left more than twenty people injured. The attackers, who reportedly pledged loyalty to the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), specifically targeted a Hanukkah celebration organized by the local Jewish community.
On Monday, Zakharova confirmed that both Russian nationals and permanent Australian residents were among the casualties, though she did not disclose the exact number of Russian victims or reveal their identities.
“We steadfastly stand for an uncompromising fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We call for all countries to join efforts in combating this barbarity together. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by this terrorist attack,” Zakharova emphasized.
Australian authorities have identified the perpetrators of the shooting at the famous Sydney beach as Sajid Akram and his son, Naveed Akram, classifying the incident as a terrorist act. Police discovered improvised explosive devices in a vehicle connected to the attackers. The elder Akram was killed during a confrontation with law enforcement, while the younger suspect was taken into custody in critical condition.
