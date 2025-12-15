Habit Celebrates Covina Restaurant Launch

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their drive-thru restaurant in their home state of California, this time in the city of Covina. The new restaurant's address is 1000 N. Azusa Ave., Covina, CA 91722. Their famous“Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Monday, December 22, 2025.

VIP Event Details: Free Charburger Day (Saturday, December 20): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“We're fired up to open another spot here in California, this time in Covina,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit.“Covina's got great people and a real love for good food, so we can't wait to roll in with our award-winning charburgers, stacked sandwiches, fresh salads topped with hot, chargrilled chicken... all the flavorful stuff we do best.”

The new Covina restaurant will offer drive-thru, dine-in, and takeout services; delivery will be available via the Habit Mobile App and online at habitburger. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options, including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, and Uber Eats.

Habit was named in Thrillist's list of“Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

Dining Room and Drive-Thru Hours :



Sunday -Thursday: 10 am – 9 pm Friday – Saturday 10 am – 10 pm

Connect with Habit on social media at FB, IG, TikTok, and LinkedIn

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers-it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char ranked #1 twice by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side twice by USA Today 10Best, #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10 Best, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. The brand was also featured in Newsweek's America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist's roundup of Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State! Habit has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally-continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at .

