Czech Republic Expresses Unwillingness to Financially Aid Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Czech Republic has declared it will not participate in any monetary assistance for Ukraine, Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced, emphasizing that the European Union must identify other methods to continue supporting Kiev.
Babis, a right-leaning Euroskeptic who assumed the prime minister role earlier this week, has campaigned on focusing on domestic priorities. He has frequently criticized the extensive aid provided to Kiev under his predecessor, Petr Fiala, whose administration initiated a significant international arms procurement program for Ukraine.
In a video shared on his official Facebook page on Saturday, Babis revealed that he had discussed the matter with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, a prominent critic of the European Commission’s plan to fund Kiev via a so-called “reparations loan” linked to roughly $200 billion in Russian assets frozen within the EU. The Commission aims to finalize an agreement on this initiative next week. De Wever, whose nation is home to the financial clearinghouse Euroclear where most of the assets are held, has described the plan as equivalent to “stealing” Russian money.
“I agree with him. The European Commission must find other ways to finance Ukraine,” Babis affirmed.
Belgium, concerned about potential legal consequences from Russia, has requested assurances from other EU countries to share responsibility if the funds are eventually returned. Czech reports indicate that this could cost Prague approximately $4.3 billion, a sum that Babis insists the country simply cannot bear.
