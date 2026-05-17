Dodla Dairy Q4 Profit Slips 2.3 Pc To Rs 55.4 Crore, Margins Contract Sharply

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Dodla Dairy has reported a 2.3 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26.

The Hyderabad-based dairy company posted a net profit of Rs 55.4 crore for the January-March quarter, compared to Rs 56.7 crore in the corresponding period last financial year, according to its exchange filing.

Revenue from operations, however, rose 4.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 845 crore in Q4 FY26, up from Rs 807.8 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year, supported by steady growth in the company's dairy business.

Operating performance remained under pressure during the quarter. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) declined sharply by 56.5 per cent to Rs 29 crore, compared to Rs 66.6 crore in Q4 FY25. The EBITDA margin also contracted significantly to 3.4 per cent from 8.2 per cent a year earlier.

Alongside the quarterly results, the company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The proposed dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The company has fixed July 7, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. The 31st AGM of the company is scheduled to be held on July 14, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. IST.

Shares of Dodla Dairy had ended over 2.5 per cent lower in Friday's trading session ahead of the earnings announcement. Over the last six months, the stock has declined nearly 15.6 per cent, or close to Rs 200, with the current market price standing at Rs 1,025. The stock's 52-week high remains at Rs 1,525.