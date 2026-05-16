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General Staff Clarifies Results Of Strike On Ryazan Oil Refinery

General Staff Clarifies Results Of Strike On Ryazan Oil Refinery


2026-05-16 01:01:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

As stated, processing units AVT-3, AVT-4, AT-6, as well as a diesel fuel hydrodesulfurization unit were damaged at the Ryazan refinery.

The Ryazan oil refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation and is involved in supplying fuel to Russian forces.

Read also: Ukrainian Defence Forces strike Russian command posts, warehouses in occupied territories

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the Ryazan oil refinery and a number of other important enemy facilities on May 14 and during the night of May 15.

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UkrinForm

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