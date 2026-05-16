General Staff Clarifies Results Of Strike On Ryazan Oil Refinery
As stated, processing units AVT-3, AVT-4, AT-6, as well as a diesel fuel hydrodesulfurization unit were damaged at the Ryazan refinery.
The Ryazan oil refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation and is involved in supplying fuel to Russian forces.Read also: Ukrainian Defence Forces strike Russian command posts, warehouses in occupied territories
As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the Ryazan oil refinery and a number of other important enemy facilities on May 14 and during the night of May 15.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment