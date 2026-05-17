BJP A Dominant Force, Has Govt In 22 States: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as a dominant political force in the country within a short span of time, claiming that it has formed governments in 22 states along with holding power in the Centre.

Speaking at a programme organised under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Mega-Campaign 2026 in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said the BJP has advanced its ideology through organisational strength and governance across multiple states. "In less than 50 years, BJP has emerged as the preeminent political force within the country; it has successfully advanced its campaign to effectively implement its ideology--relying on its own strength and capability--forming governments in 22 states and simultaneously assuming power at the Centre," he said.

BJP Upholds 'Nation First' Ideology

He further said the party is the only political organisation globally that has consistently upheld the principle of "Nation First, Party Second, and Individual Last". "It is the only political party across the entire world that has consistently and steadfastly upheld this declaration: 'Nation First, Party Second, and the Individual Last'," he said.

Yogi Adityanath added that whenever discussions on nationalism and political values arise, the BJP leadership comes to the forefront in public perception. "Whenever the discourse turns to values and ideals in politics, or whenever the subject of nationalism arises--whether within India or anywhere else in the world where people of Indian origin reside--the one face that invariably comes to mind is that of the national leadership of the BJP; and if a symbol were to emerge before their eyes, it would be the Lotus flower," he said.

CM Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister addressed public grievances during 'Janta Darshan' at the Gorakhpur Temple premises in Gorakhpur.

The Chief Minister listened to the grievances of the general public and issued directions to the officials for resolving them during the 'Janta Darshan'.

Participation in Digital Census

Previously, on Saturday, CM Yogi filled out the online form for the 'Self-Enumeration' part of the first phase of the ongoing digital census in the state.

Sharing a post on X, CM Yogi appealed to all residents of the state to actively participate in this important national campaign through digital self-enumeration. "Today, I feel immensely proud of having completed the digital 'self-enumeration' process under Census-2027 at Shri Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur, thereby ensuring my participation in this national campaign. This census is not merely about counting the population but also serves as a strong foundation for holistic, inclusive, and planned development. I appeal to all residents of the state to actively participate in this important national campaign through digital self-enumeration," CM Yogi wrote. (ANI)

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