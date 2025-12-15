403
Senegal Takes Helm of ECOWAS Commission for 2026-2030 Term
(MENAFN) Senegal has been elected to helm the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for the 2026-2030 term, Senegalese authorities confirmed on Sunday.
A statement issued by the Senegalese Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs revealed that the appointment was finalized during the 68th Ordinary Session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, convened the same day in Abuja, Nigeria. The development represents the first occasion Senegal has secured the presidency of the ECOWAS Commission.
Founded in 1975, ECOWAS presently comprises 12 member nations: Benin, Togo, Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Senegal. In January 2025, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger announced their withdrawal from the organization.
