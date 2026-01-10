Tusshar Kapoor Revisits Childhood Memory From Jeetendra-Hema Malini's Film Set With Little Ekta Kapoor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) A heartwarming throwback picture shared by Tusshar Kapoor on social media on Saturday has taken fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

The vintage photograph features his father, Bollywood legend Jeetendra, alongside superstar Hema Malini, seemingly captured during a break from their film shoot.

In the picture shared by Tusshar, Jeetendra is seen seated with his children, little Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor, on his lap, while Hema Malini looks at them with warmth in her eyes.

Tusshar in his caption mentioned that the picture seems to be from a movie of his father from the late 70s era of Bollywood.

Kapoor captioned the post,“#majorthrowback visiting dad on set”.

Jeetendra who now is in his late 80s, is a proud father to his stalwart producer daughter Ekta Kapoor and actor son Tusshar Kapoor.

While neither of his children chose to marry, both are proud parents to two sons each, whom they welcomed through surrogacy.

Ekta and Tusshar also share an extremely warm and close bond as siblings.

On account of Tusshar's birthday a few months ago, Ekta had penned a beautiful note for him.

She had taken to social media to describe him as her“guide and support,” highlighting the special bond they share.

Sharing a heartwarming video featuring their cherished memories on her social media account, she captioned it,“Happy birthday to the best boy, I know! You are my guide, you're my support! May you get everything you want in life! Loveeeeee uuuuuuuuuuuu.”

Ekta also added the track 'Rabba Mere Rabba' from Tusshar's debut film“Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai” as background score for the video.