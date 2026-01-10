Online Channels To Command Over Half Of All Body Lotion Sales In India By 2030: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) More than half of India's body lotion sales will happen online by 2030, according to a report on Saturday.

The report by Redseer Strategy Consultants showed that masstige brands (priced at Rs 1.5-6/ml) that combine mass reach with premium appeal will gain a larger share of the market and drive more than 30 per cent of the online opportunity.

It showed that stronger online play (about 30 per cent penetration) vs the overall BPC market (about 20 per cent penetration) as of CY2025 is expected to sustain in the future. Growing beauty spends on e-commerce by urban women in India will also reflect in the body lotions segment

The rise of digitally native brands in this category is also steering the online penetration ahead.

The report noted that more consumers are gravitating towards expert-validated, clinically tested formulations.

“Brands leveraging dermatological credibility are building sustainable moats through professional advocacy and ingredient transparency. The shift from basic moisturisers to functional, ingredient-centric products is evident, with brands foraying into Vitamin E, shea butter, and other active ingredient-based formulations,” the report said.

Further, paraben-free, vegan, cruelty-free formulations have now moved from niche to mainstream, with some brands are also capturing market share by leading with ethical positioning.

Several brands are differentiating through indulgent scent profiles (such as vanilla, caramel, hazelnut) that transform body care into an elevated sensory experience.

The report called brands to rethink traditional mass-market approaches to boost opportunity for the body lotion segment.

These include platform-led distribution strategies; building and scaling D2C with deep analytics and insights to understand the pulse of the target consumer; deep analytics and insights enabling the development of strategies for product, pricing, and pack sizes to cater to different markets and cohorts; balanced SKU architecture; trust-building mechanisms beyond paid media.

“For investors and retailers, body lotions represent a category with structural tailwinds: rising disposable incomes, new market and target user expansion, increasing sophistication in personal care, and digital commerce's ability to educate and convert consumers at scale,” the report said.