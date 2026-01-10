403
Jordan Expresses Regret Over Qatari Embassy Damage Due To Kyiv Shelling
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, January 10 (Petra) –Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed its deep regret over the damage in the building of the Qatari Embassy in Ukraine due to the shelling that targeted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
In a statement Saturday, the ministry's official spokesperson, Fouad Majali, stressed the necessity of respecting international law and the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantee protection of diplomatic missions and their workers.
Majali emphasized the Kingdom's position, which calls for a peaceful resolution to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis through dialogue.
