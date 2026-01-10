France Changes G7 Summit Date To Fit Trump Schedule: White House

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Washington, United States: France has changed the dates of the upcoming G7 summit to accommodate US President Donald Trump's schedule, a senior US official told AFP on Friday.

"Our partners believed that President Trump's attendance at the G7 summit was essential," the official, said referring to a report by Politico that the summit, initially scheduled for June 14-16, had been moved to June 15-17.

Trump is organizing a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight at the White House on June 14, his 80th birthday.

