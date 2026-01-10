Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia, Turkey to strengthen defense ties with new agreement


2026-01-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN) Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin said on Friday that defense ties between Türkiye and Indonesia will be reinforced through a new cooperation agreement.

The announcement was made during a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, following the Türkiye-Indonesia Joint Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense in Ankara.

Sjamsoeddin highlighted that cooperation in education will focus on “improving professionalism, capacity-building efforts, and increasing military capabilities.” He also noted that the agreement will cover collaboration in advanced technologies, including fighter jet systems.

The Indonesian defense minister added that the development and strengthening of a peacekeeping force in Gaza will be pursued to promote peace and stability in the region and the world.

