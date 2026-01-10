Mexico President Looking To Enhance US Security Coordination
Mexico City: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that her government is working to strengthen security coordination with the United States, a day after US President Donald Trump said he wanted to launch ground strikes against drug cartels, particularly Mexican ones.
Sheinbaum said that she instructed the country's Secretary of State to directly contact his US counterpart to work on security coordination.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment