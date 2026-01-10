Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexico President Looking To Enhance US Security Coordination

2026-01-10 03:01:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Mexico City: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that her government is working to strengthen security coordination with the United States, a day after US President Donald Trump said he wanted to launch ground strikes against drug cartels, particularly Mexican ones.

Sheinbaum said that she instructed the country's Secretary of State to directly contact his US counterpart to work on security coordination.

The Peninsula

