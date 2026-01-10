403
Antalya to welcome international Astronautical Congress
(MENAFN) Türkiye will host the International Astronautical Congress (IAC), the world’s largest space event, from October 5-9 in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, the country’s Industry and Technology Minister announced on Friday.
“We are rapidly continuing our preparation efforts for this major organization, which will serve as the meeting point for scientists, students, entrepreneurs, space companies, and space agencies from numerous countries,” Mehmet Fatih Kacir said.
Kacir added that the ministry recently held a steering committee meeting for the congress, attended by representatives from all relevant stakeholder institutions. “We will leave our mark on an event that befits our country, announces Türkiye's rise in space science and technology to the world through the National Space Program we have brought to life under the leadership of our president, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and ensures that space efforts serve humanity's common future,” he said.
Earlier, the Turkish Space Agency chair Yusuf Kirac noted that the congress will bring together over 10,000 space professionals in Türkiye, marking a historic milestone for the country’s space ambitions. Kirac encouraged academics and young participants to attend, highlighting the opportunity to publish their research and engage with leaders of major space companies.
