Health Guide: 7 Daily Habits To Reduce Pollution Impact On Eyes
Increasing air pollution is damaging not only our lungs, but also putting a big strain on the health of our eyes. Constant exposure to dust, smoke, vehicle emissions, and other harmful particles can lead to eye dryness, redness, and itching, and even cause permanent damage to the eyes in the long run. These simple daily habits can greatly help to reduce pollution's effect on your eyes.
1. Wash Eyes and Face after Outdoor Activity
Upon entering the house, one should gently wash the face and splash clean water into the eyes. This removes fine dust and pollutant particles that settle down around the eyes, thus reducing irritation and infections subsequently.
2. Remember Not to Rub Your Eyes
While pollution makes the eyes itch, rubbing the eyes aggravates the irritation and introduces germs into the eye. Instead, blink your eyes often or wash your eyes with clean water to relieve discomfort.
3. Outdoor Protective Eyewear
Wearing sunglasses or protective glasses acts as a barrier to dust, smoke, and harmful UV rays. Wraparound sunglasses offer superior protection, especially in polluted or high-traffic areas.
4. Keep Your Eyes Moisturized
Pollutants attack dry eyes more readily. Lubricating eye drops (on the advice of an eye specialist) can help to maintain moisture and wash away pollutants.
5. Follow the 20-20-20 Rule
This incessant scarring of the eyes is worsened with pollution and heavy screen time. After every 20 minutes of screen time, focus on something at least 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds to relax the eye muscles and reduce dryness.
6. Eat Eye-Friendly Foods Every Day
A diet rich in vitamins A, C, E, and omega-3 fatty acids helps support eye health. Carrots, leafy greens, citrus fruits, nuts, seeds, and fish should be included in a diet to protect the eyes from pollution-induced oxidative stress.
7. Maintain Indoor Air Quality
Indoor pollution can be equally harmful. Use air purifiers, close windows during peak pollution, and provide adequate ventilation to minimize eye irritation at home.
When To See A Doctor
Should there be any persistent redness, blurred vision, pain, or excessive eye watering? Then it is time to reach out to an eye specialist. Early intervention can prevent long-term damage.
By practicing these simple daily habits, you can save your eyes from pollution, helping to maintain clearer and healthier vision in the future.
