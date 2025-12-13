Ukraine Takes Second Place At Junior Eurovision 2025
The competition took place on December 13 in Tbilisi, Georgia. Ukraine scored a total of 177 points from both the jury and audience votes.
Ukraine received 79 points from the national juries:
10 points – San Marino, Montenegro
8 points – Croatia
6 points – Malta, Armenia, Georgia, France
5 points – Cyprus, Albania
4 points – the Netherlands, North Macedonia
3 points – Ireland, Portugal
2 points – Spain
1 point – Italy
From the audience, Ukraine earned 98 points.
The points from the Ukrainian national jury were announced by Ukraine's Junior Eurovision 2024 representative Artem Kotenko. Ukraine awarded 12 points to Armenia.Read also: Austrian chancellor opposes excluding Israel from Eurovision
As reported earlier, last year at the Junior Eurovision final in Madrid, Spain, Georgia won, while Ukraine's representative, 12-year-old Artem Kotenko with the song Hear Me Now, placed third – Ukraine's best result in 11 years.
Photo: Suspilne Kultura
