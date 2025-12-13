Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went down by $1.42, or 2.1%, compared to last week, to $65.07 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period came in at $66 per barrel, while the lowest dropped down to $64.36 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $63.09 per barrel, which is $4.88, or 12%, less than a week before.

During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $64.07 per barrel, and the minimum price was $62.33 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $35.87 per barrel, down $3.9, or 8.7%, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $37.35 per barrel, and the lowest was $34.51 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $62.65 per barrel for the week, down $1.71, or 2.7%, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $63.77 per barrel, and the lowest was $61.99 per barrel.