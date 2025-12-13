Solana Etfs Defy Odds With 7-Day Winning Streak Of Inflows

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Solana ETF Inflows Persist Despite Market Challenges

Solana (SOL ) continues to attract institutional interest, recording a seven-day streak of inflows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs), even as the cryptocurrency faces price declines and a broader market downturn. The latest data indicates that on Tuesday, SOL ETFs saw their highest daily inflows during this period, totaling approximately $16.6 million, according to Farside Investors. Overall, the net inflows into SOL ETFs have reached around $674 million, underscoring sustained demand from traditional finance sectors despite ongoing price weakness.

These ETFs debuted in the U.S. market earlier this year, with notable launches including REX-Osprey's staked SOL ETF in July and Bitwise's BSOL Solana ETF in October. Experts such as Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart have highlighted these launches as some of the most active ETF rollouts of 2025, reflecting rising institutional interest in Solana's ecosystem. The inflows suggest that traditional investors are increasingly viewing SOL as a viable asset class, even as on-chain metrics like total value locked (TVL) and price performance demonstrate a different picture, with SOL's price under pressure amidst market volatility.

Market Performance and Current Challenges

Despite the inflow momentum into ETFs, Solana's market performance has been subdued. Its market capitalization has declined by over 2% over the past week, according to Nansen, a crypto analytics platform. Trading activity in SOL's perpetual futures contracts remains high, with open interest exceeding $447 million. Since reaching an all-time high of approximately $295 in January-driven by memecoin launches-the token has declined roughly 55%, currently trading well below its 365-day moving average, a critical support level.

The cryptocurrency faces persistent resistance in the $140–$145 range, failing to close beyond these levels in December despite the launch of US-based SOL ETFs and growing interest in internet capital markets from industry leaders and regulators. SOL's bearish price action is further accentuated by declines following the local high of around $253 in September, compounded by waning demand sparked by memecoin activity and broader market reactions.

Market analysts note that Solana's ongoing challenges stem from combined price struggles and declining on-chain engagement, notably with the reduction in TVL amid market downturns. Nonetheless, the consistent ETF inflow indicates a divergence between institutional appetite and on-chain price metrics, suggesting that investors may be positioning for future potential as ecosystem developments unfold.

