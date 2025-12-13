Bhaichung Bhutia Slams 'VIP Culture' For Messi Event Chaos In Kolkata

Bhutia Slams 'VIP Culture' for Chaos

Slamming "VIP culture", former Indian footballer and captain Bhaichung Bhutia said that due to "unwanted" VIPs, who should not be there, genuine fans "got upset" as they did not really get to see Lionel Messi at the Kolkata event that turned into absolute chaos on Saturday.

Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos on Saturday as fans who paid high ticket prices at Salt Lake Stadium's event began throwing bottles and attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine legend left early. Angry fans resorted to vandalism at the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for 'hogging' the football icon's attention and time to the extent that fans did not even get a glimpse of Messi.

Speaking to ANI, Bhutia discussed VIP culture, which makes it difficult for organisers to manage. He added that fans were upset as they did not get a chance to watch Messi. "I think it's very unfortunate. I think the organisers did their best, but sometimes it gets out of control, especially VIP culture - it becomes very difficult even to the organisers to stop a lot of VIPs who are not supposed to be there as well, I think they entered and crowded. The genuine fans did not really get to see Messi. So, I think that was where the fans were very upset," Bhaichung Bhutia told ANI.

Bhutia highlighted that Messi is "worshipped in Kolkata" and across India. The former Indian football team captain suggested that unwanted VIPs surrounding such events should be avoided. "Hopefully, I think these kinds of mistakes don't happen...I heard 80,000 people came in to see Messi. Knowing that Messi is worshipped in Kolkata and in India, when they get disappointed paying such a high-price and coming from such faraway places, I think it's very disappointing. I think the Govt has taken some steps and action...My only suggestion is that I think in future this has to be really well-organised and at the same time, lot of unwanted VIPs surrounding should be avoided." the former Indian football captain added.

Organiser Arrested, Investigation Ordered

After the chaotic incident, West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas said the government has ordered an investigation. Speaking to ANI, Governor Ananda Bose said the event organiser was arrested. "The organiser has been arrested, and an investigation has been done..."

Following the chaotic incident at Salt Lake Stadium, Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Jawed Shamim said the situation is under control. He added that an FIR has been lodged and the chief organiser has been arrested, and promised that organisers will refund money to fans."There is normalcy now. The second part is the investigation; the FIR has been lodged, and the chief organiser has been arrested... I'm telling you, they (organisers) are promising that they will return (ticket fee to fans). We will see how it can be done," Jawed Shamim told reporters.

Messi Moves to Hyderabad Amidst High Security

Meanwhile, Messi reached Hyderabad on Saturday, his second pit stop for his 'GOAT India Tour' 2025. The Argentine legend was brought to Hyderabad with high security after the chaos that unfolded earlier today in Kolkata during his first stop on the tour.

Messi's itinerary in Hyderabad includes a highly anticipated 7v7 exhibition football match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The evening will conclude with a grand musical extravaganza celebrating Messi's illustrious career and his achievements in world football.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have also reached Hyderabad. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)