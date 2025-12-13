Zelensky Says Belarus Released About Hundred Civilians, Including Five Ukrainians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, presented details regarding the preparation of a special mission to free civilians held in Belarus. Thanks to the active role of the United States and the cooperation of our intelligence agencies, around one hundred people are regaining their freedom now, including five Ukrainians. We are helping our American partners so that the relevant support is provided to Ukraine. As needed, the special services of our European neighbors are also involved," Zelensky wrote.

He also instructed the Defense Intelligence and all services represented in Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War to maximize efforts on the Russian track so that the release of Ukrainian POWs can take place before the New Year.

Earlier reports said that U.S. envoy John Coale, whom President Donald Trump tasked with negotiating the release of political prisoners in Belarus, and Belarus' self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko held talks in Minsk on Friday.

In late November, media reported that representatives of Trump's administration were holding talks with Minsk on the possible release of at least 100 political prisoners in Belarus in the near future.