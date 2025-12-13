Military Education And Training In Focus At Azerbaijannato Meetings

MENAFN - AzerNews) Within the framework of the“16th NATO Days,” a delegation led by Rear Admiral Yusuf Karagülle, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) and Head of the Partnership Directorate, paid a visit to Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews, the information was released by the Ministry of Defense.

It was noted that the purpose of the visit was to further develop the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, ensure the implementation of commitments under partnership programs, and strengthen the exchange of mutual experience. As part of the visit, meetings were held with the delegation at the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute, as well as military units within the Ground Forces and the Navy that include units declared under NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC).

During the events, it was emphasized that within the framework of Azerbaijan–NATO cooperation, Azerbaijan has actively participated in ensuring international security. The activities of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces personnel in peacekeeping missions were assessed as a valuable contribution to global security. Attention was also drawn to Azerbaijan's active participation in NATO's Partnership for Peace program, as well as the achievements attained within the framework of the OCC program.

At the meetings, the importance of cooperation in the field of military education and training was highlighted. It was noted that the participation of Azerbaijani officers in NATO exercises and headquarters has been beneficial in enriching their operational, command, and military-academic knowledge. Various briefings and roundtable discussions were organized for the delegation.

At the conclusion of the meetings held within the framework of the“16th NATO Days,” gifts were exchanged and commemorative photos were taken.