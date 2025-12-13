Rohit Sharma Calls Decade With Wife Ritika 'Best Chapter Of My Life'

With his latest post on Instagram, former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma showcased his romantic side as he penned an adorable message for his wife Ritika on their wedding anniversary.

"We promised something to each other, not knowing what it's gonna look like but a decade later, I can easily say it was the best chapter of my life and in this time we created something so special both of us never imagined Decade down, forever to go Love you," Rohit posted. He also uploaded a string of romantic and candid pictures with Ritika, leaving fans in awe.

Rohit and Ritika, who tied the knot on December 13, 2015, are doting parents to their daughter Samaira and son Ahaan. While Samaira was born in 2018, Rohit and Ritika were blessed with Ahaan in 2024.

Announcing the birth of the little one last year with a subtle reference to the beloved sitcom 'Friends', Rohit on Instagram wrote, "The FAMILY, the one where we are four." He captioned his post, "15.11.2024" which indicates the date of birth of his newborn child.

Recent On-Field Success

Meanwhile, on the work front, during the recent home ODI series against South Africa, Rohit was one of the standout performers, scoring 148 runs in three innings at an average of 48.66, with a strike rate over 110 and two fifties. He picked up from where he had left off in Australia, where he had won the 'Player of the Series' award for 202 runs in three innings, including an unbeaten 121* in the last ODI at Sydney, which featured a century partnership with Virat Kohli as well.

This year in ODIs, Rohit scored 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of over 100, with two centuries and four fifties and a best score of 121*.

His most cherished performance no doubt, would be a match-winning 76 in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy against New Zealand, sealing his second white-ball title as a captain in less than a year after the T20 World Cup 2024 win. (ANI)

