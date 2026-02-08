Emergency Labour Aid Fund Disburses EGP 2.48Bn To Support Over 441,000 Workers Nationwide
In a statement issued on Sunday, the board revealed that between 1 July 2024 and 8 February this year alone, the fund allocated EGP 253.6m to support 24,528 workers at 51 establishments affected by emergency circumstances.
During its meeting, the board reviewed the fund's financial position, as well as the assistance provided to workers at establishments impacted by crises, in accordance with the executive regulations governing eligibility and disbursement mechanisms. The board also examined the cumulative assistance extended since the fund's inception.
The board reaffirmed the fund's continued commitment to supporting workers and establishments facing emergency challenges through the provision of wage subsidies. This approach aligns with the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and aims to ensure a comprehensive social protection framework covering all categories of workers.
Minister Gobran stated that the fund's support reflects its national and humanitarian mandate, providing temporary wage assistance to workers in establishments experiencing crises or short-term difficulties until normal operations and full productive capacity are restored. He added that these efforts contribute to labour market stability, sustained production, and the overall strengthening of the national economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment