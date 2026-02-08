Emergency Labour Aid Fund Disburses EGP 2.48Bn To Support Over 441,000 Workers Nationwide

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Board of Directors of the Emergency Labour Aid Fund, chaired by Minister of Labour Mohamed Gobran, announced that the fund has disbursed a total of EGP 2.481bn since its establishment on 1 July 2002 through 8 February this year, benefiting 441,600 workers employed at 3,999 establishments across the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the board revealed that between 1 July 2024 and 8 February this year alone, the fund allocated EGP 253.6m to support 24,528 workers at 51 establishments affected by emergency circumstances.

During its meeting, the board reviewed the fund's financial position, as well as the assistance provided to workers at establishments impacted by crises, in accordance with the executive regulations governing eligibility and disbursement mechanisms. The board also examined the cumulative assistance extended since the fund's inception.







The board reaffirmed the fund's continued commitment to supporting workers and establishments facing emergency challenges through the provision of wage subsidies. This approach aligns with the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and aims to ensure a comprehensive social protection framework covering all categories of workers.

Minister Gobran stated that the fund's support reflects its national and humanitarian mandate, providing temporary wage assistance to workers in establishments experiencing crises or short-term difficulties until normal operations and full productive capacity are restored. He added that these efforts contribute to labour market stability, sustained production, and the overall strengthening of the national economy.