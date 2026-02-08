Cairo, Athens Call For International Stability Force In Gaza And Settlement Of Iranian Nuclear File

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Sunday called for the rapid deployment of an international stability force to monitor a ceasefire in Gaza and emphasised Cairo's ongoing efforts to reach a consensual settlement regarding the Iranian nuclear file.

In a telephone call with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Abdelatty stressed the necessity of implementing the second phase of the US President's plan for Gaza and reiterated Egypt's support for the“Peace Council,” according to foreign ministry spokesperson Tamim Khallaf.

Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's full support for the“National Committee for Managing the Gaza Strip,” describing it as a transitional framework designed to manage the daily affairs of the population. He noted that the committee is intended to pave the way for the Palestinian Authority to resume its full responsibilities in the territory. The minister also underlined the importance of continued humanitarian and relief aid, as well as preparations for early recovery and reconstruction.

On regional stability, the two ministers agreed on the importance of de-escalation. Abdelatty stated that Egypt would maintain intensive contacts to reach a settlement on the Iranian nuclear issue that addresses the concerns of all parties, in a bid to support regional and international security.

Regarding the situation in Sudan, Abdelatty briefed his Greek counterpart on Egyptian efforts within the“Quartet Mechanism.” He underscored the urgency of reaching a humanitarian truce as a precursor to a comprehensive ceasefire and the launch of a Sudanese-owned, inclusive political process. He further highlighted the priority of establishing safe humanitarian corridors to ensure the unhindered delivery of aid to the Sudanese people.

The ministers also discussed bilateral relations, praising the“qualitative leap” in ties since the May 2025 joint declaration that elevated the relationship to a strategic partnership. Abdelatty expressed a desire to further strengthen economic, trade, and investment cooperation and to expand bilateral frameworks into new fields. He also expressed appreciation for Greece's supportive stance toward Egypt within European Union institutions.