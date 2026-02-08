Yield On Egypt's International Bonds Falls To 4% Amid Strong Market Performance: Finance Minister

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk said that risks related to Egypt's public debt have declined, driven by growing investor confidence in the country's economic trajectory and improving macroeconomic indicators. He noted that Egypt's strong performance in international markets has contributed to a drop in yields on its international bonds to 4%.

Speaking at the 15th Annual Conference of the Egyptian Investment Management Association, Kouchouk stated that fiscal policies have become more effective in supporting the economy and capital markets, while enhancing Egypt's attractiveness as an investment destination. He explained that the government is prioritising incentive programmes and targeted initiatives to stimulate economic activity, while maintaining fiscal discipline and financial stability.

Kouchouk added that the government is working to improve all debt-related indicators in order to create greater fiscal space, enabling higher economic growth and increased social spending.

“There is nothing better than a partnership of trust with the private sector, and we still have a long journey ahead on this path,” the minister said. He explained that the government is pursuing an integrated economic vision built on coherent policies that support production and exports, generate sustainable resources, and strengthen human development and social protection.







He expressed appreciation for the private sector's strong response to economic reforms and its contribution to achieving national targets, noting that several positive indicators reflect the strength, quality, and effectiveness of this partnership.

Kouchouk pointed out that economic growth reached 5% in the first quarter of the year, driven by increased production and exports, alongside notable improvements in the tourism, information technology, and industrial sectors.

The finance minister also highlighted a rise in foreign direct investment and a 40% increase in private investment during the first quarter, as well as growth in goods and services exports. He further noted the expansion of youth-led ventures in information technology and programming.

In addition, Kouchouk said tax revenues rose by 32% in the first quarter of the current fiscal year without imposing new burdens, while the external debt of budgetary entities declined by 12% over the past two years, underscoring the government's continued commitment to fiscal sustainability.