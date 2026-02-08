Al-Sisi Reaffirms Support For Somalia's Unity, Warns Against Threats To Horn Of Africa Stability

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi reaffirmed on Sunday Egypt's“categorical rejection” of any actions that could threaten Somalia's security, stability, or territorial integrity, underscoring Cairo's commitment to supporting stability in the Horn of Africa and deepening cooperation with Somalia across political, security, and development spheres.

The remarks came during talks in Cairo with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, followed by a joint press conference in which the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and regional developments.

Al-Sisi said Egypt maintains its long-standing position in support of Somalia's unity and sovereignty, warning that any steps undermining state sovereignty or regional stability would violate international law and risk fuelling further instability in the Horn of Africa.

He added that Egypt would continue its efforts to support stability in Somalia, including participation in the African Union stabilisation mission, as part of Cairo's broader commitment to African security and to strengthening partner states' capacities to address security challenges.

Al-Sisi also announced plans to dispatch a multi-specialty medical convoy to Somalia in the near future to support the country's healthcare sector and expand humanitarian cooperation. He stressed that Egypt places strong emphasis on cooperation in training, capacity building, economic development, and education.

The talks addressed ways to expand trade and economic ties, including enhancing air and maritime connectivity between the two countries to unlock new investment and business opportunities.

Al-Sisi further stressed that safeguarding the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden is a direct responsibility of littoral states, highlighting the need for close coordination to maintain maritime security and regional stability amid ongoing tensions.

For his part, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud warned that deteriorating security conditions in the Horn of Africa could create an environment conducive to extremist groups, emphasising that regional stability is a shared priority for African and Arab states.

He also said that any recognition of what he described as“Somaliland” would violate international law and threaten Somalia's territorial unity.

Mohamud expressed appreciation for Egypt's continued support, noting that relations between Cairo and Mogadishu have strengthened across multiple sectors, reflecting a shared political will to deepen cooperation.

Egypt's presidential spokesman said discussions included activating the strategic partnership agreement signed in January 2025, as well as enhancing cooperation in trade, development, education, and capacity building, alongside security and military collaboration, particularly in counterterrorism.

The leaders also reviewed regional developments and agreed on the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful means, reinforcing stability in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region, and safeguarding national institutions and state sovereignty.

The talks come amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, a region of strategic importance for global trade, maritime security, migration routes, and energy flows.

Al-Sisi concluded by stressing that Egypt will remain a committed partner to Somalia and will continue working with regional and international partners to enhance stability in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea in support of sustainable development and regional security.