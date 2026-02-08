SODIC's Net Profit Surges 77% In 2025

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC) delivered a strong set of consolidated financial results for 2025, posting sharp growth in revenues, profitability, and operational performance. The results were driven by robust demand across the company's portfolio and the successful launch of its flagship East Cairo development, Eastvale.



SODIC reported a net profit of EGP 4.49bn, marking a 77% year-on-year increase, while revenues more than doubled to EGP 21.26bn, reflecting exceptional growth of 118% YoY. The company achieved a net profit margin of 21%, with earnings per share reaching EGP 3.47.

During 2025, SODIC generated gross contracted sales of EGP 48.4bn, supported by the sale of 1,788 units, up from 1,270 units in 2024. East Cairo emerged as the primary growth engine, accounting for approximately 52% of total contracted sales.

Launched in late 2025, Eastvale recorded exceptional demand, generating around EGP 21bn in contracted sales. This represented 44% of SODIC's total sales for the year and significantly strengthened the company's footprint in East Cairo.

West Cairo and the North Coast contributed 21% and 27% of total contracted sales, respectively, supported by continued strong demand for Ogami, which alone accounted for 17% of total sales. Net cash collections rose to EGP 20.1bn, compared to EGP 15bn in 2024.

SODIC delivered 2,083 units during 2025, nearly doubling deliveries year-on-year. These included 1,486 units in West Cairo, 395 units in East Cairo, and 202 units on the North Coast. Construction investments increased to EGP 11bn, up from EGP 8.5bn in 2024.

Gross profit rose to EGP 7.63bn, representing a 41% YoY increase and a gross margin of 36%. Operating profit climbed 68% YoY to EGP 5.55bn, translating into a 26% operating margin.

Unrecognized revenues from contracted sales reached EGP 106bn as of 31 December 2025, providing strong visibility for future revenue growth.

SODIC maintained a strong liquidity position, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to EGP 4.4bn. Bank leverage remained conservative at 0.61x, with outstanding bank debt standing at EGP 9.7bn.

Commenting on the results, Ayman Amer, Group General Manager of SODIC, said the company was proud of its exceptional performance in 2025, highlighting the strong reception of Eastvale and the near doubling of delivered units. He added that SODIC remains focused on executing its strategic growth plans and creating sustainable value for customers, partners, and shareholders as the company moves into 2026.