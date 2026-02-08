Egypt Health Minister Highlights Youth Investment At Diplomacy Forum

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, underscored the importance of investing in youth, health and education as pillars of Egypt's future during a youth diplomacy forum held in Cairo.

Speaking at the fourth edition of the Youth Diplomacy Programme at the Olympic Centre in Maadi, Abdel Ghaffar addressed around 160 participants alongside Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy.

The health minister outlined major developments in Egypt's healthcare sector, noting that the health budget increased from EGP 42.4bn in 2014 to EGP 406.47bn in 2025. He added that more than one trillion pounds had been spent over the past 12 years on infrastructure upgrades, medical equipment and nationwide health initiatives.

Abdel Ghaffar said the presidential initiative to eliminate surgical waiting lists had resulted in approximately 3.8 million operations, while state-funded treatment services were provided to 23.46 million citizens. He also highlighted the expansion of Egypt's universal health insurance system, which now covers more than 12 million people.

The minister noted that Egypt has successfully eliminated diseases such as hepatitis C, malaria, polio and rubella, describing the country's public health experience as an international model. He also pointed to a decline in Egypt's fertility rate to 2.4 births per woman.

Addressing Egypt's role abroad, Abdel Ghaffar highlighted the country's“health diplomacy” efforts, including training medical personnel from other countries, dispatching medical convoys to African nations and providing medical assistance to Palestinians.

The session concluded with an open dialogue between the minister and youth participants on health, education and human development. Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy emphasised the programme's role in equipping young people with the skills needed to represent Egypt on the international stage.