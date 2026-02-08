Top 5 Altcoins Dominating The Weekend Relief Rally While Bitcoin Reclaims $70K



Bitcoin reclaimed the $70,000 level on Sunday, helping spark a short-term relief rally across several major altcoins.

Aster led weekend gains, while Sun, Nexo, LEO, and Hedera posted mid-single-digit advances. Retail sentiment improved across most top-performing tokens, with Stockwits chatter rising sharply after the weekend rebound.

As Bitcoin (BTC) reclaimed $70,000 on the wee hours of Sunday, the crypto market saw a slight relief after a volatile week.

In the broader altcoin market, Bitcoin's relief has rolled over to five altcoins that have emerged as top gainers over the weekend. Aster (ASTER), Sun (SUN), Nexo (NEXO), UNUS SED LEO (LEO), and Hedera (HBAR) were among the strongest performers over the past 24 hours, according to market data.

Top Altcoins Lead Weekend Gains

Aster (ASTER) led the group, while several other tokens posted mid-single-digit gains as buyers stepped back in.

Aster (ASTER) was trading at $0.63, up 13.8% over the past 24 hours and 14.8% over the past week. The token carried a market capitalization of about $1.54 billion, making it the top performer among major gainers during the weekend rebound. On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around ASTER moved from 'bearish' to 'extremely bullish' territory, as chatter levels around it improved from 'low' to 'extremely high' over the past day.

Sun (SUN) also moved higher, though with a more measured pace. The token traded near $0.01, rising 7.8% over the past day and about 0.7% over the past week. Unlike Aster's sharp breakout, Sun's move appeared to track the broader market recovery rather than a single surge in momentum. On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around SUN remained in the 'neutral' territory, as chatter levels improved from 'high' to 'extremely high' over the past day.

Nexo (NEXO) rebounded over the weekend as buying returned after a weak start to the week. The token traded near $0.81, up 6.1% over the past 24 hours, though it remained slightly lower on a seven-day basis. Nexo's market capitalization stood at around $816 million. On Stockwits, retail sentiment around the token remained in the 'neutral' territory, as the chatter levels around it remained 'high' over the past day.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) also moved higher, though it lagged some smaller tokens. LEO traded at about $8.27, rising nearly 6.1% over the past day. Despite the rebound, the token remained down by 4.4% over the past week, reflecting continued pressure after last week's selloff.

With a market capitalization of roughly $7.7 billion. On Stockwits, retail sentiment around the LEO remained in the 'neutral' territory, as the chatter levels around it remained 'high' over the past day.

Finally, Hedera (HBAR) tracked the broader recovery as market prices steadied. The token was trading around $0.09, up just over 6.1% in the past 24 hours and extending modest gains over the week. Hedera's market capitalization was about $4.0 billion, and its performance reflected a steady rebound. On Stockwits, retail sentiment around HBAR remained in the 'bullish' territory, as the chatter levels around it remained 'high' over the past day.

Why Some Investors Say Bitcoin Is Still Undervalued

Many market analysts, like Raoul Pal, cited a recovery in the U.S. M2 money supply, which is currently close to $22.7 trillion and up roughly 5% year over year, as well as a weaker dollar index at 97.8, as macro indicators that Bitcoin remains undervalued relative to overall liquidity conditions. According to the CEO of Real Vision, these patterns indicate that Bitcoin should be trading closer to $140,000 by now.

Venture capitalist Tim Draper echoed the bullish outlook, reiterating long-term price targets that extend well beyond near-term cycles. Draper, who acquired 30,000 BTC at the U.S. Marshals auction in 2014, said Bitcoin could reach $250,000 in the near term, then climb toward $1 million and, eventually, $10 million as fiat currencies lose purchasing power over time.

