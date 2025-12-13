Rajinikanth Expresses Gratitude For Birthday Wishes Calls His Fans The Divine Force That Sustains Him!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 13 (IANS) Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday thanked everyone who had greeted him on the occasion of his 75th birthday on Friday, including political party leaders, dignitaries, film industry friends, media personnel, and above all, his fans, whom he called as "the divine force" that "sustained" him.

Taking to his X timeline to pen thank you messages to everyone who had greeted him on his 75th birthday on Friday, Rajinikanth wrote, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Governor of Tamil Nadu, Thiru R. N. Ravi ji @lokbhavan_tn, my dear friend the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M.K. Stalin @mkstalin, the Honourable Leader of the Opposition, Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami @EPSTamilNadu, all political party leaders and dignitaries, friends from the film industry, members of the media, and to all my fans... the divine force that sustains me for the warm wishes extended on the occasion of my birthday."

The actor also took time to pen individual thank you posts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswami and his friend and fellow actor Kamal Haasan.

Rajinikanth also thanked former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu for his birthday wishes.

In his thank you note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Rajinikanth said, "Thank you so much for your warm wishes and kind words, my dear Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji."

To M Venkaiah Naidu, Rajinikanth wrote, "Thank you so much, my dear friend and most respected @MVenkaiahNaidu garu. I will always cherish your warm wishes."

Earlier in the day, Rajinikanth offered prayers at the world famous Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh along with his entire family.

It may be recalled that on Friday, several celebrities cutting across regions and industries had joined scores of fans in greeting Superstar Rajinikanth a happy birthday.

While Kamal Haasan, in his birthday wish to Rajinikanth had said, "75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend @rajinikanth", Malayalam superstar Mohanlal had written, "Warmest birthday wishes to dear Rajinikanth Sir. As you celebrate 50 remarkable years in cinema, thank you for inspiring generations with your values, strength, and extraordinary spirit. May God bless you always with peace, good health, and boundless joy. @rajinikanth"

Ace director Karthik Subbaraj, taking to his X timeline to greet Superstar Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday, wrote, "Happy 75 Thalaivaaa. Wishing you good Health and lots n lots of Happiness.... Keep inspiring and Entertaining us for many many more years to come.... Thanks for making our life beautiful. Love you Forever!! #Happy75Thalaivaa #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."

Actor Harish Kalyan too was among the first to greet Rajinikanth. In his wish, Harish Kalyan wrote, "I was just five when I first watched #Baasha, and a part of me is still living in that moment. Thank you Thalaiva for inspiring me and millions across generations. You're the one & only Superstar. Love you. Happy Birthday to the Style Samrat & the Mastermind @rajinikanth sir."

Rajinikanth had celebrated his 75th birthday on the sets of director Nelson's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Jailer 2'. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to post a video clip of the cake cutting celebrations that took place on the sets.

The clip showed Rajinikanth leaving his caravan to the cake cutting venue, where he was wished by the core unit members including director Nelson. After a brief cake cutting celebration, during which period Rajinikanth fed cake to director Nelson, the actor was seen returning to his caravan.