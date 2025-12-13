403
China, Japan, S. Korea to meet this weekend despite Taiwan tensions
(MENAFN) China, Japan, and South Korea plan to hold a trilateral health meeting this weekend despite ongoing tensions between Beijing and Tokyo, according to reports.
Japan’s Health Ministry announced that Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Kenichiro Ueno will attend the meeting in Seoul on Sunday, and a Chinese health ministry official is also expected to participate.
Ahead of his visit, Ueno emphasized the importance of maintaining cooperative relations among the three countries. The trilateral meeting has been conducted nearly every year since 2007, as noted in reports.
The announcement comes after China postponed a trilateral culture ministers’ meeting in South Korea last month. Tensions escalated on Nov. 7 when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a “survival-threatening situation,” potentially allowing Japan to “exercise the right of collective self-defense.
Beijing strongly criticized Takaichi’s remarks, urged Chinese tourists to avoid Japan, and suspended seafood imports. Taiwan, which China claims as a breakaway province, is located near Japan’s Yonaguni Island.
