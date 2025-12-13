403
Syria, Canada Hold Talks on Expanding Ties
(MENAFN) Syria and Canada's top diplomatic officials explored pathways to expand bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation across strategic sectors during discussions Thursday.
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani engaged in telephone consultations with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand, during which Shaibani communicated his administration's gratitude for Canada's assistance to the Syrian population throughout the preceding 14 years and ongoing commitment to national reconstruction efforts, Syrian media reported.
Shaibani additionally indicated his intention to conduct an official state visit to Canada in 2026 that would facilitate expanded avenues for bilateral partnership.
Anand praised Syria's accomplishments within the past year and the "positive impacts they have had on the lives of Syrians and on the return of stability to Syria," media stated.
She reaffirmed her government's backing for Damascus, referencing Canada's recent determination to strike Syria from its state sponsors of terrorism registry and eliminate the designation applied to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham represented one of the most significant armed factions confronting Bashar al-Assad's military during Syria's civil conflict, commanded by Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's president following Assad's removal from power.
Both ministers reached consensus on the critical importance of advancing relations between the nations across economic development, foreign investment, transitional justice mechanisms, and demining operations, media reported.
The Syrian Foreign Ministry indicated the consultation aligned with continuous initiatives to strengthen Syria's international participation and broaden cooperative frameworks with allied nations in ways that advance Syrian citizens' interests and reinforce stability and developmental progress.
Since the Assad regime's overthrow on Dec. 8, 2024, Syria has experienced substantial diplomatic engagement with numerous countries worldwide.
